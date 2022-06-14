News for tonight’s taped NXT 2.0

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode was taped last week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. You can click here for full spoilers from last week’s double taping.

WWE has announced that Apollo Crews will be back on tonight’s show to “make history” following his return to the brand last week. However, it’s interesting to note that Crews was not in the spoilers taped last week. You can see a new promo for Crews below.

WWE previously announced the following matches for tonight’s show:

* Joe Gacy debuts The Dyad (Sol Ruca, Schism) vs. Dante Chen and Javier Bernal

* The debut of Giovanni Vinci (fka Fabian Aichner) vs. Guru Raaj

* Wes Lee vs. Xyon Quinn

* Toxic Attraction (NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) vs. Roxanne Perez, Indi Hartwell and Cora Jade

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers defend against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

In addition to those previously announced matches, below is a non-spoiler preview for tonight’s NXT 2.0, based on last week’s taping:

* Fallon Henley vs. Tiffany Stratton

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Duke Hudson in a non-title match

* Appearances by Cameron Grimes, Tony D’Angelo, Santos Escobar, Solo Sikoa, Grayson Waller, and others

* NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams vs. Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for the show: