LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT

– Tonight’s taped WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up on a tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Vic Joseph welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

NXT Tag Team Titles Match: Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. The Creed Brothers

We go right to the ring and we see Edris Enofe and Malik Blade facing off in the middle of the ring with NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers, Brutus Creed and Julius Creed. Alicia Taylor does formal ring introductions. This is the first title defense for The Creed Brothers since winning the straps from Pretty Deadly at In Your House on June 4.

Brutus starts off with Blade and they go at it. Blade with a quick pin attempt early on. Brutus dominates Blade on the mat now as fans begin to rally. Brutus runs over Blade to put him down. Brutus with a big shoulder thrust in the corner now. Julius tags in and Blade dodges a shot but Julius levels him with a shoulder. Blade with arm drags and a submission by the arm now. Enofe tags in and they double team Julius now for a close 2 count.

Enofe rolls Julius into a submission now. Julius starts to fade but turns it into another 2 count. Brutus tags in and Julius slams his brother on top of Enofe for a close 2 count. More back and forth between the two. Brutus tightens a hold but the match remains at a slower pace. Enofe turns the hold into a Northern Lights suplex for 2. Blade tags in but Brutus levels him with a big double fist. Julius tags in and Brutus drives a knee to the ribs on his way out. Julius also drives knees into Blade, then covers for 2.

Brutus tags back in and they continue the big strikes to keep Blade down. Blade covers for 2 after a big knee strike. Julius tags back in and Brutus slams him on top of Blade. Blade reaches for a tag but Julius catches him. Blade shoves Julius in their corner and in comes Enofe. Julius blocks the double team and they run the ropes but Enofe nails a big dropkick. The Creeds with big double back-drops that send each opponent out to the floor. The champs stand tall in the middle of the ring as we go to a picture-in-picture break.

Back from the break and Brutus has Enofe grounded. Enofe fights up and out but Brutus rocks him with a forearm. Enofe with a jumping knee out of nowhere. Blade tags in and they run wild with double team offense but Brutus kicks out at 2. Blade powers out of a headlock and slams Brutus back. Enofe goes to the top and hits a big flying elbow drop on Brutus but Julius rushes in to break the pin up.

Fans rally for The Creed Brothers now. Enofe works on Brutus to keep him down. Enofe unloads with clubbing blows to the back to keep Brutus down. Fans rally harder now and Brutus just dumps Enofe on his head. Julius tags in and runs over Enofe, then rocks him with a big forearm. Julius with another big slam to Enofe, then one to Blade as he runs in. Julius with another big slam to Enofe as the crowd chants with him.

Blade tags in as Julius hits a German on Enofe, not seeing the tag. Blade flies in off the top and takes Julius down. Blade goes on and dropkicks Julius. Blade with another big dropkick to Julius. Blade ends up flying again but Julius catches him in mid-air. Julius drops Blade on his head after Brutus tags in. Brutus nails the diving forearm for the pin to retain.

Winners: The Creed Brothers

– After the match, The Creeds stand tall in the middle of the ring as the music hits. We go to replays. The two teams shake hands and embrace after the match in the middle of the ring.

– Indi Hartwell walks up on Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade as they are reminiscing in the back. Indi wants to give them some advice as the veteran in the locker room. She tells them to be careful because NXT 2.0 is crazy and you never know what will happen next. They downplay her being a veteran like she said because she’s only 25, reminding her she still has a lot to go and she’s not a third wheel. Indi says she became NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion before they could drink or drive. Perez says they all have something in common and that’s the fact that they despise Toxic Attraction. They praise Indi for dominating last week and say they are confident in her abilities for tonight. They’re all on the same page now as the segment ends.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley

We go back to the ring as Tiffany Stratton makes her way out for this Breakout Tournament rematch. Wendy Choo was shown bouncing on a ball in the background as Stratton made her way to the ring. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Apollo Crews writing in his journal while sitting at a diner. Crews is thinking to himself, and says life is a sea-saw of breakthroughs and setbacks, and as time moves forward, it waits for no man. Crews says he’s achieved great success in his WWE career, making moments, but every now and then while he’s been on the main roster, he’s heard those echoes deep in his soul, the three letter words echoing – NXT. Last week when his music hit, it was like time stood still. He goes on and says time is uncontrollable but he can control his future opportunity to come back and handle unfinished business and fill a hole in NXT. Crews sees a man across the restaurant, berating the waitress. Crews gets up and has a few words for the man, and the man tells him to get out of his face. Crews smashes his face into the table but he was just imagining it. We now see Crews really getting up to confront the rude diner. The man tells Crews to get out of his face, and it looks like Crews smashes his face into the table as the segment ends. We go back to the ring and out comes Fallon Henley with Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen.

The bell rings and Stratton stalls some, but takes Fallon to the corner, backs off, and then slaps her. Fallon comes back with a huge stiff right to drop Stratton as the crow goes wild. Henley unloads now as fans cheer her on. She kicks Stratton in the face. They go on and Stratton traps Henley in the ring apron cover, working her over and then sending her to the corner.

Stratton with more offense before launching Henley across the ring. Stratton launches herself in from the apron with an impressive springboard move for another 2 count. Stratton with another unique submission now. They trade strikes on their feet now with Henley unloading and dazing Stratton.

Henley slams Stratton face-first and then clotheslines her. Henley with the back elbow into the corner, but Stratton drops her and hits a running double stomp. Henley kicks out at 2. Stratton ends up hitting a fall-away slam from the corner and more trash talking.

Choo comes bouncing down to the ringside area again. Stratton leans through the ropes and yells at Choo. Choo throws a bunch of confetti in her face. Stratton turns back around and Henley rolls her up for the pin to win.

Winner: Fallon Henley

– After the match, Choo celebrates at ringside as Henley re-groups with Briggs and Jensen. We go to replays. Stratton throws a fit as Choo celebrates on her ball at ringside.

– A disappointed Cameron Grimes is walking backstage, his first appearance since dropping the NXT North American Title to Carmelo Hayes at In Your House. A few up & comers say they’re sorry for Grimes and he says he appreciates it, but he’s not looking for sympathy. Grimes keeps walking with his head down, and NXT Champion Bron Breakker walks up. Bron says he knows what it’s like to lose a title, and Grimes will be champion again. Grimes says he’s not looking for sympathy. Grimes keeps walking and Bron looks a bit annoyed at his response. Duke Hudson approaches and says it’s not a good idea to put ideas in Grimes’ head. Duke reminds Bron he has a DQ win over him from several weeks back. Bron asks how long Duke is going to hold that over him, and Duke says for as long as it takes. Bron proposes a match tonight with his NXT Title on the line. Duke agrees and Bron leaves, saying he’s going to get the match made.

Wes Lee vs. Xyon Quinn

We go back to the ring and out comes Wes Lee. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a vignette with Lash Legend. Lash says she’s done with Alba Fyre and her ancient history. We see how Lash attacked Fyre last week. Lash brags about her athleticism and accomplishments in track & field, and basketball. She goes on bragging about her high school, college and WNBA careers, and her WWE tryout, and says she will gladly take out Fyre next week. We go back to the ring and out comes Xyon Quinn as Lee looks on from the ring. Quinn previously defeated Lee on April 19, and Lee got the win back on May 31.

The bell rings and they go at it with quick offense. Quinn takes control and drapes Lee over the top rope and works him over as some fans boo. Lee launches himself back into the ring and lands on his feet. They run the ropes and Lee flies but Quinn just stands his ground and Lee falls to the mat after colliding. Quinn grounds Lee now and works on his leg.

Vic confirms Hudson vs. Breakker for the NXT Title later on. Lee tries to fight out of this hold but Quinn grabs him with ease and launches him across the ring. Quinn charges with a big thrust on the ropes. Quinn scoops Lee to his shoulder, then launches him up and back down with a big back-drop. Fans boo as Quinn stands tall.

Lee fights back and mounts some offense, dropping Quinn in the corner. Lee goes to the top and hits the flying corkscrew elbow drop for the pin to win out of nowhere.

Winner: Wes Lee

– After the match, Lee stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Lee poses in the middle of the ring as fans cheer him on.

– We go backstage to Joe Gacy and his hooded disciples, now known as The Dyad. Gacy tells them the time has come, so now go show the world what you can do. Gacy and his henchmen walk off to the ring as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a new vignette for Nathan Frazer. He talks about growing up in the Jersey of the UK, and always wanting to be a wrestler while playing sports. He could’ve made it in soccer but he always knew where his heart was – WWE. He knew that just like on the soccer pitch, he only needed one shot in WWE. The vignette says it is to be continued.

The Dyad vs. Dante Chen and Javier Bernal

We go back to the ring and Joe Gacy is standing there with The Dyad – his two hooded disciples. Their individual names are not given. Javier Bernal and Dante Chen are also waiting in the ring.

The bell rings and fans chant “take the hood off!” as one henchmen stares Bernal down. Bernal is a bit confused as the henchmen just stands there. Bernal looks away and suddenly the big man leaps and takes him down. Bernal fights back and dropkicks the masked man into the corner. Chen tags in and they double team the hooded disciple with several moves. Chen covers for a 2 count as Gacy looks on.

The disciple flies out of the corner with a big back elbow as Gacy nods in approval. The other disciple tags in for a quick double team. They smash Chen face-first into the middle turnbuckle and continue to punish him. Gacy smiles as the disciples tag out and continue to double team Chen. Chen drops one disciple with a big boot. The masked man tags out and in comes the other. Bernal also tags in and Bernal unloads on the hooded disciple.

Bernal with several power and speed moves as fans cheer him on. The disciple blocks a tornado DDT and drops Bernal with ease. The other disciple tag sin and runs across the ring to knock Chen off the apron. Gacy looks on and smiles, then nods before The Dyad drops Bernal with a double team spiked DDT for the pin to win.

Winners: The Dyad

– After the match, Gacy’s music starts up as he enters the ring. We go to replays. Gacy stands tall with his henchmen now. Gacy says The Dyad have taken the steps to the next point in their progression. Fans boo. Gacy says don’t judge these two men for wanting a sense of belonging… this society, this cesspool, your negativity, has all made these two men feel inferior, when they both deserve to feel superior, and Gacy knows in his heart that they are not alone as there are many other people that feel the same way. Gacy says there is a schism (Schism was rumored to be one of their names) between the three of them and NXT 2.0 and it will continue until this becomes a place of acceptance and believes in our message. Fans chant “we want wrestling!” it sounds like. Gacy thanks the crowd and his music starts back up.

– Sanga is backstage chatting with Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz. Xyon Quinn comes walking by following his loss to Wes Lee. Sanga says Quinn isn’t “running it straight” or even walking straight right now. Quinn asks Sanga who he thinks he is and if he thinks he’s funny. Quinn tells Sanga to show how tough he is. Sanga stands up and towers at Quinn. Quinn says forget this and walks off. Sanga tells Leon and Feroz he’s found his next opponent.

– Still to come, Tony D’Angelo will give a promotion to Stacks and Two Dimes.

– Back from the break and we get a vignette with the injured Nikkita Lyons. She says she was ready to win the Breakout Tournament, but the torn MCL prevented that. She says she’s hungry to get back in the ring. She goes on and says she’s in the gym working harder each day, and her leg is getting better each day. Lyons tells everyone to keep their ears open because you will hear this lion roar. The vignette says she will be returning soon.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Tony D’Angelo, Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro.

Tony D talks about meeting Stacks and Two Dimes through the family, and calling on them to come down to NXT. He says they have been stepping up big for The Family as of late. We see how they defeated Legado del Fantasma at NXT In Your House a few weeks back. Tony is so proud of them and ever since they got here, they have given everything to The Family, so congratulations for this promotion. They are being promoted from associates to soldiers of The Family. Fans boo after Tony asks the crowd to give it up for them. They step over to a table and Tony presents Stacks and Two Dimes with a watch each. Tony tells Two Dimes to go get a steak dinner and something nice, and slides some cash in his jacket. Tony then kisses him on the cheek. Tony does the same for Stacks and tells him to take “Marie” or “Maria” to get her something nice.

Tony then addresses Legado del Fantasma and brings up how there’s a code of silence here in this family, an oath of loyalty, not only in words but in actions. You never rat on your friends, and you always keep your mouth shut. Understood? Tony shakes hands with Wilde first. Cruz hesitates but he also shakes. Santos just stares at Tony as fans chant “no!” at him. Santos finally shakes and Tony says that’s a good boy. Tony says he now has the strongest family in all of NXT and it’s time The Don of NXT also has a title around his waist. The music interrupts and out comes NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes with Trick Williams. They stop on the entrance-way and take the mic.

Hayes says this whole Don thing is going to Tony’s head. Hayes knows Tony wants none of him or his title. Tony says Hayes should stay out of his business, and this here was a bad move, so now he has to pay and Hayes’ title has just become Tony’s business. Trick has a few words for Tony and Tony says he wasn’t talking to him. Tony says Hayes may be good but he’s not the Don of NXT. Tony proposes he and Hayes fight for the title next week. Hayes nods at him and agrees from the entrance-way. Two Dimes suggests Tony let he and Stacks soften these knuckleheads up tonight. Hayes says Tony is right – he doesn’t call the shots, he just makes them, and these two Stacks and Two Dimes are looking like a lay-up. Trick and Hayes talk some more trash to end the segment as the two sides face off.

– We see Duke Hudson walking through the back. We also see Bron Breakker heading to the ring. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Toxic Attraction is in the Toxic Lounge. Mandy Rose addresses Roxanne Perez and says she will be begging to give back her Breakout Tournament contract after tonight’s main event. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne start insulting Perez, Cora Jade and Indi Hartwell, saying they’re perfect for each other because they’re all failures. They say Indi is the only person who would want to be friends with those losers because she’s desperate. They go on and Rose says tonight they will prove why they are the most dominant group in NXT history.

NXT Title Match: Duke Hudson vs. Bron Breakker

We go back to the ring and Duke Hudson is wrapping his entrance. NXT Champion Bron Breakker is out next to a big pop.

Duke attacks Bron as he’s getting ready, before the bell hits. Breakker is furious now, telling Duke to bring it. The bell rings and Bron unloads, tossing Duke around the ring as fans cheer him on.

Bron with a big Spear as fans continue barking for him. Bron lifts Duke up in the air, then drops him into the powerslam for the pin to get the quick win and retain.

Winner: Bron Breakker

– After the match, Breakker stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Bron raises the NXT Title in the air but the music interrupts and out comes Cameron Grimes. Grimes says he just wanted to come out and finish the earlier conversation he and Bron started. Grimes says they haven’t really had a chance to talk since Bron came to NXT and took the brand by storm. Bron tells Grimes to bring his ass in the ring. Grimes says with where he’s at now, he really doesn’t care, so he’s going to speak his mind. Grimes says everyone knows if Bron didn’t have his last name, he wouldn’t have the NXT Title. Grimes respects the hell out of Bron, he truly does, he’s not saying Grimes ate off a silver platter, but he damn sure ate better than Grimes. Grimes says Bron’s daddy was a legend, he’s even got a WWE Hall of Fame ring that shows that, but that’s Grimes’ problem – everyone knows who Bron’s dad is, Rick Steiner, but no one knows who Grimes’ dad is, and that’s completely fine. Grimes says Bron has everything because of who his dad is. Fans chant “who’s your daddy?!” at Grimes. Grimes yells about how his dad had to look down from heaven and see his son win. Grimes goes on about how Bron gets better and better each week, but he doesn’t have Grimes’ heart and never will, and he will put that up against anyone in the business. Grimes is tired of cutting the line and using catchphrases. He goes on and says he’s tired of the catchphrases and everything else, so if he’s going to the moon, let’s fire it up and go. Grimes challenges Bron to a title match at NXT Great American Bash on July 5. They shake on it and face off in the middle of the ring as Bron smirks.

– Ivy Nile approaches Tatum Paxley backstage. Nile tells Paxley to forget about her win-loss record because Nile has been watching the work Paxley is putting in and she tells her to keep it up. Paxley thanks her and walks off. Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp walk up. Strong asks Ivy why she’s talking to Paxley when she’s been dominating her for months. Nile defends Paxley and says she’s been impressed with her work. Strong tells her there are no excuses because that is The Diamond Mine way. NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers walk up now. Strong asks why they shook hands with Malik Blade and Edris Enofe. He tells them to put the nail in the coffin and keep moving. The Creeds have some good news – they got Strong and Kemp a match next week. Strong says something about his ankle being hurt and not 100% but Ivy reminds him there’s no excuses. Strong says she’s right, then he hurries off and tells Kemp to follow.

– Still to come, Giovanni Vinci is here. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Vic shows us highlights from weekend NXT live events.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Mr. Stone, Sofia Cromwell and Von Wagner, asking about what happened with Brooks Jensen last week. Stone downplays Jensen as a fluke and says he’s a liar. Cromwell promises it will never happen again because next week it will be Von vs. Brooks, no Fallon Henley or Josh Briggs at ringside, but Stone and Sofia will also not be at ringside. Sofia says next week Von will show his dominance.

Giovanni Vinci vs. Guru Raaj

We go back to the ring and out comes Giovanni Vinci, the former Fabian Aichner. Guru Raaj is already waiting in the ring. The camera stopped and did a snapshot on Vinci as he made his way to the ring, each time he stopped to smile or pose.

The bell rings and Vinci takes Raaj down by his arm, then grounds him there. Fans do dueling chants now as Vinci keeps Raaj down. Raaj tries to fight back but Vinci takes him down into a headlock. Fans rally for Raaj as he fights up and out but Vinci clubs him back to the mat.

Raaj slides out of a move but misses clothesline attempts. Vinci runs the ropes and levels Raaj. Vinci keeps Raaj down while taunting him. Raaj comes back and lands a dropkick but it does nothing. Vinci with a big slap and a crossbody. Vinci with more big strikes and chops in the corner now as fans “Wooo!” along.

Vinci runs into a big boot in the opposite corner, but he catches it and levels Raaj with a big lariat. Vinci with a huge sitdown powerbomb in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Giovanni Vinci

– After the match, Vinci stands tall as his music hits and we go to replays. Vinci is all smiles as he poses in the middle of the ring.

– McKenzie is backstage with Solo Sikoa. She asks about last week’s show, where he teamed with Apollo Crews to defeat Grayson Waller and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes. He says it feels good to call his shots but he’s not done yet. Solo goes on about how bad he wants the NXT North American Title. Grayson Waller interrupts and says if he had a dollar every time Solo said this “Uce!” stuff, he could buy him a plane ticket back to the island he came from. They have words over last week’s tag team match and Waller says Apollo Crews carried it. Solo challenges Waller to a match next week. Waller says he didn’t ask for a match. Solo mocks him and walks off.

NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams vs. Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

We go back to the ring as NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams come out. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Edris Enofe and Malik Blade backstage. Enofe tells Blade don’t be depressed about their earlier loss, because now they are going to the club to let loose. Cameron Grimes shows up and asks where they’re going. Grimes says they lost and now they’re going to the club. Enofe says it’s OK because they will get another chance. Grimes asks if there will really be more opportunities for the title. Grimes goes on and he’s angry and disappointed with them now, asking if they think it’s right to leave before the show is over, before the main event? Grimes says he understands, they have to get to the club, but that’s the problem – they have all the talent in the world, and look like a statue, and could be a big star, but they’re not hungry. Grimes says he just doesn’t want them to waste their talent because Grimes doesn’t waste his. Grimes walks off as Enofe stares him down. We go back to the ring and out comes Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo with Tony D’Angelo, Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro.

The bell rings and Dimes starts off with Trick. Trick takes Dimes down after they tangle. Dimes takes it to the corner and in comes Stacks. They trade big strikes and in comes Hayes with a big dropkick. Hayes mounts Stacks with right hands. Hayes shows off some and stares D’Angelo down. Fans chant “air ball!” at Hayes after he shoots his shot.

Hayes ends up sent to the floor after Tony provides a distraction. Dimes sends Hayes into the barrier, then brings him back in for a 2 count. Dimes tags in Stacks but puts Hayes upside down in the turnbuckles first. They unload on Hayes while he’s upside down as Tony barks from ringside. Stacks works Hayes over but Hayes levels him with a forearm.

Hayes goes on and looks to capitalize but Dimes comes back in and shuts him down, driving him to the mat. Dimes grounds Hayes and works him over now. Hayes avoids a double team in the corner after Stacks wastes too much time showing off. Trick tags in and runs wild on Dimes and Stacks. Dimes gets knocked to the floor and Stacks gets dropped face-first into the mat with a Flapjack.

Trick kips-up. Wilde distracts the referee from the apron, allowing Cruz to springboard in but there’s miscommunication as he takes out Stacks instead. Trick sends Cruz to the floor. Hayes ends up tagging back in and nailing the top rope flying leg drop on Stacks for the pin to win.

Winners: Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams

– After the match, Tony shakes his head at ringside as the music hits and we go to replays. Hayes and Trick celebrate in the ring now. Tony yells at The Family at ringside while the Legado del Fantasma members laugh.

– We see Cora Jade, Indi Hartwell and Roxanne Perez walking backstage. We also see Toxic Attraction. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break an Tony D’Angelo is yelling at the Legado del Fantasma members backstage. He says their job was to help Two Dimes and Stacks but they failed. Tony seethes some more and yells at Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde when they look to Santos Escobar, saying he’s not their boss anymore. Tony says the next task is to see that he defeats NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes next week. Tony, Stacks and Two Dimes walk away.

Toxic Attraction vs. Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez and Indi Hartwell

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez and Indi Hartwell are out first. Out next comes Toxic Attraction – NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

