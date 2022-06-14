Elias concert on next week’s Raw

WWE has announced the return of Elias.

This week’s RAW featured Ezekiel, the younger brother of Elias but totally not Elias, taking on Kevin Owens in singles action, in a rematch of Owens’ win over Zeke at WWE Hell In a Cell. Zeke won last night’s match via count out. Owens was counted out while yelling at the announcers for referring to his opponent as Ezekiel instead of Elias. After the match, Zeke took the mic and announced that he wants in the Money In the Bank Ladder Match. He also announced that he reached out to his brother Elias, and Elias is so happy that he’s packing up his guitar and coming to RAW next week.

Zeke added that Elias looks good these days and he cannot wait to remind the world how WWE stands for Walk With Elias. Owens threw another fit at the announcement, setting up a showdown with Zeke’s older brother next Monday.

WWE later announced that Elias will be performing a concert next Monday night.

WWE re-debuted Elias as his younger brother back on the post-WrestleMania 38 edition of RAW. He and Owens have feuded since then. The original Elias character has not been seen since the August 2021 vignettes that aired on RAW as a way to “kill off” his musician gimmick, but it looks like WWE is forgetting about those vignettes altogether. The original Elias character last wrestled on the July 5, 2021 RAW in the Symphony of Destruction loss to Jaxson Ryker.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Ezekiel/Elias on next week’s show, but we will keep you updated.

As noted, next week’s RAW from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska will also feature Asuka vs. Becky Lynch in a Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match qualifier.