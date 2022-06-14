6/14/22 AEW Dark Results
- QT Marshall (w/Aaron Solo) defeated Alan Angels (w/10 and Alex Reynolds)
- Bobby Fish defeated Brock Anderson
- Trios Tag Team Match
The Jericho Appreciation Society (Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, and Matt Menard) defeated Jack Banning, Ray Rosas, and Sinn Bodhi
- Trios Tag Team Match
Anna Jay, Kris Statlander, and Ruby Soho defeated Diamante, Emi Sakura, and Nyla Rose
- Anthony Ogogo defeated Nick Ruiz
- Konosuke Takeshita defeated Nick Comoroto
- Matt Sydal defeated Taylor Rust
- Ethan Page (w/Dan Lambert) defeated Frankie Kazarian