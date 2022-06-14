6/14/22 AEW Dark Results

Jun 14, 2022

 

  1. QT Marshall (w/Aaron Solo) defeated Alan Angels (w/10 and Alex Reynolds)
  2. Bobby Fish defeated Brock Anderson
  3. Trios Tag Team Match
    The Jericho Appreciation Society (Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, and Matt Menard) defeated Jack Banning, Ray Rosas, and Sinn Bodhi
  4. Trios Tag Team Match
    Anna Jay, Kris Statlander, and Ruby Soho defeated Diamante, Emi Sakura, and Nyla Rose
  5. Anthony Ogogo defeated Nick Ruiz
  6. Konosuke Takeshita defeated Nick Comoroto
  7. Matt Sydal defeated Taylor Rust
  8. Ethan Page (w/Dan Lambert) defeated Frankie Kazarian

