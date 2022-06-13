Released NXT talent: “I’ll be back”

NXT’s Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan, who was part of the faction with Tony D’Angelo, was released from his contract over the weekend according to Dave Meltzer of the Observer.

While details surrounding his release are still sketchy, it is being reported that Donovan was let go due to a violation of a WWE policy and his release had nothing to do with budget cuts.

Addressing his release, Donovan wrote, “Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. Mistakes happen and lessons are learned. A bump in the road doesn’t define me though. I’ll be back.”

The West Virginia native was signed to a WWE deal in March of this year and made his NXT debut a month later.