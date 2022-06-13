Planned location for AEW All Out

AEW All Out will reportedly remain in the Chicago area this year.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that word going around AEW says All Out will be held at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois again this year. There’s no word yet on the specific date, but All Out has become a Labor Day Weekend tradition for the company.

There has been some speculation on All Out being held in another part of the country due to the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view taking place in Chicago on June 26, but it looks like AEW will return to the Chicago area for the first weekend in September with All Out.

AEW President Tony Khan has stated that he likes the tradition of keeping All Out in the Chicago area for Labor Day Weekend.

The 2021 All Out pay-per-view was held at the NOW Arena, and was headlined by then-AEW World Champion Kenny Omega retaining over Christian Cage, plus the long-awaited in-ring return of current AEW World Champion CM Punk, who defeated Darby Allin. The 2020 All Out event took place at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville due to COVID-19, and was headlined by then-AEW World Champion Jon Moxley retaining over MJF. The inaugural All Out pay-per-view in 2019 was also held at the NOW Arena near Chicago, with Chris Jericho defeating Adam Page to crown the inaugural AEW World Champion.

AEW should be confirming All Out details in the near future.