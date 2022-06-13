Notes on Alberto Del Rio, Sonya Deville, and Taya Valkyrie

– WWE Superstar Sonya Deville at the LA Pride Parade…

– Alberto Del Rio wants to be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame.

4 veces Campeón Mundial Peso Completo. Ganador de la batalla real más grande en la historia de la WWE. Ganador de Money in the Bank. 2 veces Campeón de Estados Unidos de la WWE. Haré todo lo posible por poner la bandera de México en alto una vez. pic.twitter.com/EsNa44DNka — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) June 12, 2022

@PrideOfMexico Wants To Be Inducted Into The #WWE Hall Of Fame. pic.twitter.com/ulpNYglTbW — My Wrestling videos And pics (@MarksWrestling1) June 12, 2022

– In an exclusive interview on the WrestleTalk Podcast, Taya Valkyrie discussed the possibility of a future AEW run.

She is currently working in Impact Wrestling after being let go by WWE. Her husband, John Morrison, has made a few appearances over the last few weeks.

“The doors in wrestling are all open right now, as that’s the landscape we’re living in. There are tonnes of fabulous women in AEW like Britt Baker who I’ve never wrestled one on one, and plenty of newcomers such as Jade Cargill, and Kiera Hogan I know really well. There’s lots of women there I’ve never faced before, so I want to explore all avenues but I feel like going over there and having some matches with those women would be awesome. I’m open to the idea. There’s also a lot of really fun mixed tags we could have…! The Elites vs. Adam Cole and Britt Baker? My forbidden door is open.”