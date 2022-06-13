More on Jeff Hardy’s DUI arrest

AEW star Jeff Hardy was reportedly pulled over by the Florida Highway Patrol late last night after he was seen “swerving” and “running off” the road.

As noted ealier this afternoon, Hardy was arrested in Volusia County, Florida and charged with second degree misdemeanor Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, second degree misdemeanor Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and third degree felony DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years. Hardy received a surety cash bond of $3,500 – $500 for the license charges, and $2500 for the DUI. You can click here for the original report, along with Hardy’s mugshot photo.

In an update, ESPN’s Marc Raimondi reports that a Florida Highway Patrol report says Hardy was stopped after a white car was seen “swerving” and “running off” the roadway on Monday at around 12:30am ET. When the officer made the stop and engaged Hardy, he seemed “to be in a stupor and confused,” according to the arrest report.

It was also written that once Hardy left his car, he was unsteady and smelled of alcohol. Officers spoke with Hardy and learned that he had been drinking. Hardy could not successfully complete any portion of the sobriety exercises “or without risk of falling,” the officer wrote.

Officers administered a Breathalyzer test to Hardy and his first sample was a BAC of 0.294. The second sample was a 0.291. The legal limit to drive in the state of Florida is .08.

Hardy is still incarcerated at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, as of this writing. He is scheduled to appear in front of a judge for his first hearing tomorrow, June 14 at 1:30pm.

As seen in the fan photos below, The Hardys appeared on Sunday evening in Orlando for the SlamDown VII convention at Dave & Buster’s. WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Madison Rayne, Moose, Kelly Kelly, and others also appeared at the event. Hardy was arrested a little over an hour away from where the convention was held, and not too long after it was over.

Hardy is currently scheduled for the Triple Threat Ladder Match with brother Matt Hardy, The Young Bucks and AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express at Wednesday’s Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite near St. Louis. The Hardys are also scheduled to face Dragon Lee and Dralistico at AAA’s Triplemania XXX event in Tijuana, Mexico this Saturday, June 18.

ended the night on a nice note had a great convo with @MATTHARDYBRAND over dinner @JEFFHARDYBRAND was performing & suchapleasure to meet @RebyHardy even more beautiful in person!Thank you all for a great night! Love you all!!💜💚💜💚PS-don’t forget to look into that follow Matt😂 pic.twitter.com/2ZzKwBJxVt — JeffandMattHardyGirl💜💚 (@HardyPrincess85) June 13, 2022