Last night at CyberFight Festival 2022, Satoshi Kojima defeated Go Shiozaki to become the new GHC Heavyweight Champion.

Satoshi Kojima will make his first defense of the GHC Heavyweight title against Kenoh at "ABEMA presents DESTINATION 2022" on the 16th July at The Nippon Budokan. pic.twitter.com/2kVSn0f4c9 — Pro-Wrestling Noah Eng (Hisame, 冰雨\) (@Hi5ame) June 12, 2022