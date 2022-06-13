Behind the scenes video of the making of Ric Flair’s last robe for last match

Robert Ego Anthony, the maker of Ric Flair’s last robe which will be used by the Nature Boy next month, has documented the making of in a vlog uploaded on YouTube.

Filmed backstage at the NWA Alwayz Ready pay-per-view this past weekend, Anthony went through the process of making the robe and showed how parts of the robe get stitched together for the final piece.

The robe will be white, with Nature Boy in blue on the back and purple butterflies all over. It is similar to a previous robe that Flair used in the early days of WCW.

The event, titled Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match, will take place on Monday, July 31 in Nashville. The show will be produced by Thuzio, a Triller Company, and will be streaming worldwide exclusively on FITE.TV.

The show will be part of Starrcast V which is happening during SummerSlam weekend.