Andrade no longer booked for Forbidden Door

If you’re hoping for an Los Ingobernables reunion of Andrade, Rush & Naito, don’t hold your breath. Due to a contract with CMLL & AAA, Andrade will not be allowed to work with New Japan wrestlers and thus is no longer booked for the upcoming Forbidden Door PPV.

Apparently this goes further as AAA is blocking Rey Fenix & Penta Oscuro from competing at Forbidden Door as well.