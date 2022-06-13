Andrade no longer booked for Forbidden Door

Jun 13, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

If you’re hoping for an Los Ingobernables reunion of Andrade, Rush & Naito, don’t hold your breath. Due to a contract with CMLL & AAA, Andrade will not be allowed to work with New Japan wrestlers and thus is no longer booked for the upcoming Forbidden Door PPV.

Apparently this goes further as AAA is blocking Rey Fenix & Penta Oscuro from competing at Forbidden Door as well.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

One Response

  1. Mackdeezy says:
    June 13, 2022 at 5:36 pm

    “WWE doesn’t let me work anywhere else. It’s draconian.”

    How’s that working out for people who try to leave WWE so they can work outside their contracted promotion?

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Sarah Stock

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal