6/12/22 WWE house show results from Springfield, MO

– Street Fight: Bobby Lashley defeated OMOS / MVP

– Veer defeated Robert Roode

– Alexa Bliss defeated Nikki ASH

– Ezekiel defeated Tomasso Ciampa

– MIZ TV with WWE U.S. Champion Theory becomes a match as Rey and Dominick Mysterio defeated The Miz and Theory.

– The Street Profits d Alpha Academy

– Riddle d Seth Rollins Via the RKO.

– WWE Raw Women’s Title : Bianca Belair ( c ) defeated Becky Lynch / Asuka

