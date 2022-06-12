Trevor Murdoch regains the NWA World Championship

Jun 12, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

At NWA Alwayz Ready, Trevor Murdoch defeated Nick Aldis, Samuel Shaw, and Thomas Latimer in a Fatal 4 Way Match to become a two Time NWA World Heavyweight Champion…

One Response

  1. James says:
    June 12, 2022 at 12:31 am

    Congratulations, Trevor.

