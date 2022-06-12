Reaction to Paige announcing her pending WWE departure

As we reported yesterday, Paige announced that her WWE contract would be up next month and she will leave the company on July 7. She thanked WWE and then hinted that she might not be done inside the ring. Renee Paquette, CJ Perry, Charlotte Flair and others all commented on Paige’s exit.

Flair wrote: “Thank you woman.”

Perry added: “I love you so much. Thank you for everything you taught me about wrestling. Thank you for breaking glass ceilings for women & inspiring the next generation of humans to chase their dreams no matter what gender, race or sexual orientation they are. [heart] forever. #ThankYouPaige”

Renee wrote: “I love you!! You were always one of the absolute bright spots in my time in WWE. Never met someone that was so much of an instant bonafide star. Can’t wait for what the world has to offer you!”

Thank you woman ❤️ https://t.co/DM5X1GAJid

— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 10, 2022

Thank you Mom!! 🥹 you’re the best love you ❤️🙏🏻 https://t.co/QSnD1dQieX

— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) June 11, 2022

😭👏 Thank you “mom” #legend https://t.co/UeST3odQTQ

— The OFFICIAL Boss (@SonyaDevilleWWE) June 10, 2022

All the best in what ever lay ahead.

— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) June 10, 2022

🙏

— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) June 11, 2022

🖤

— Cora Jade 🛹 (@CoraJadeWWE) June 11, 2022

❤️🙏🏼

— The 🇨🇺💎 (@DiamanteLAX) June 11, 2022

❤️❤️❤️

— Nikki A.S.H (@WWENikkiASH) June 10, 2022

💙💙

— Leva Bates (@wrestlingleva) June 11, 2022

Thank you for everything ❤️ https://t.co/2oXEz91Xkb

— Jessica McKay (@JessicaMcKay) June 11, 2022

I love you!! You were always one of the absolute bright spots in my time in WWE. Never met someone that was so much of an instant bonafide star. Can’t wait for what the world has to offer you! 👩🏼‍🎤👩🏼‍🎤 https://t.co/Dwy6hAsJ6z

— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) June 10, 2022

I love you so much. Thank you for everything you taught me about wrestling. Thank you for breaking glass ceilings for women & inspiring the next generation of humans to chase their dreams no matter what gender, race or sexual orientation they are. ❤️ forever. #ThankYouPaige https://t.co/bjbxdK27mx

— CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) June 11, 2022

Love you, sister!! You’re amazing. 🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/Eqkartg1Ct

— The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE (@CarmellaWWE) June 11, 2022

❤️ https://t.co/ZJW0hZQ0ZI

— Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) June 10, 2022

Truly a legendary talent and person. I don’t think she’ll ever know the incredible impact that she’s had on people like me and so many others. My initial opportunity to work in a WWE ring was due to HER story. Honored to call her a friend.

This will ALWAYS be.. her house. ilysm https://t.co/ZsMm3EPSk2

– 👑 Ɋㄩ乇乇几 乙乇ㄥ丨几卂 👑 (@ZelinaVegaWWE) June 11, 2022