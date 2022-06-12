Notes on Toni Storm and Hacksaw Jim Duggan

– While speaking on Talk is Jericho, AEW Star Toni Storm revealed that WWE had planned for her to be part of love triangle storyline with Dolph Ziggler and Rick Boogs during her brief run on Smackdown.

She said:

“They put me in a debut match. That seemed to go well. It seemed like something was going to happen and nothing really did. There was bits and pieces here and there, like, ‘Oh, you’re in love with Rick Boogs and the love triangle with Dolph Ziggler,’ and that never really went anywhere. Just bits and pieces here and there.”

– Hacksaw Jim Duggan is keeping fans up to date on his battle with cancer…