Notes on Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Jeff Cobb

– Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan have regained the IWGP Tag Team Championship.

The duo defeated Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale of Bullet Club to win the gold at NJPW Dominion. In the end, Cobb pinned Owens with the Tour of the Islands.

Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan (all hail) are once again the IWGP Tag Team Champions!!#njdominion pic.twitter.com/KMuj2613lf — Ciarán (@CiaranRH93) June 12, 2022

– During a recent interview with WWE Deutschland, Alexa Bliss revealed that wouldn’t mind forming a team with Liv Morgan.

She said:

“Of course. My past has shown that I don’t do too well with tag teams. Somehow, I always end up having major falling outs with my tag team partners. But I think it would be a lot of fun to tag with Liv, especially ’cause she’s super talented. We’ve all seen videos of her in the ring. She gets this energy from somewhere I don’t even know, because I drink so much caffeine a day and I still can’t get to her level of energy, so kudos for that.”

