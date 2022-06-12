Musician accuses Rhea Ripley of stealing her look and Ripley responds

Jun 12, 2022 - by James Walsh

Photo Credit: WWE

Musician/actress @thuggythemuffin wrote the following message on Twitter in regards to Rhea Ripley’s look…

“#RheaRipley #wwe y’all must’ve just seen me on tv and decided to rip my look. I’ve had this tattoo for three years y’all gave her the same tat/ look as me but don’t have her walk out to my music? 😂🧐”

Here was Ripley’s response…

“1. This really isn’t worth my time, but I’m bored.
2. I’ve drawn logos/ random things under my eye for a long time.
3. It’s my group logo, plus in a Libra. It’s scales, you don’t own them.
4. I don’t even know who tf you, so get over yourself and keep my name out your mouth. ⚖️”

