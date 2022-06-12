Moxley vs. Tanahashi official for interim AEW World title at Forbidden Door

Jon Moxley’s opponent at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view will be Hiroshi Tanahashi after Tanahashi overcame Hirooki Goto at the NJPW Dominion show today in Osaka.

The match was highly expected after Tanahashi showed up for a stare down with CM Punk a couple of weeks ago on Dynamite. But Punk’s injury and subsequent surgery forced a change of card with AEW opting to create an interim world title instead of stripping Punk of the gold.

Moxley defeated Kyle O’Reilly to earn his shot after O’Reilly won the 21-man Casino Battle Royale in the opening match of the show.

Moxley vs Tanahashi is now the main event of the first-ever AEWxNJPW pay-per-view live from the sold out United Center in Chicago on June 26.