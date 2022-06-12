Matches announced for this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW has announced seven matches for Dark: Elevation.

The show was filmed on Wednesday from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri.

Max the Impaler will make their AEW debut on the show as they face Nyla Rose in singles action. Max also appeared at NWA Alwayz Ready on Saturday, confronting NWA Women’s World Champion, Kamille.

Warhorse’s third match in AEW will air on Monday as well. He will team with Danny Adams to take on Matt Menard & Angelo Parker from the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Other notable matches scheduled for the show include Serena Deeb & ROH Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez teaming up to take on Miranda Gordy & Tootie Lynn. Ruby Soho will also face Heidi Howitzer, who is back for her second match in AEW.

AEW Dark: Elevation airs Monday evenings at 7 p.m Eastern time on YouTube. The full lineup for this week’s show is as follows:

Nyla Rose vs. Max the Impaler

The Jericho Appreciation Society’s Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. Warhorse & Danny Adams

Ruby Soho vs. Heidi Howitzer

Dark Order’s Evil Uno & 10 vs. The Factory’s QT Marshall & Aaron Solo

Serena Deeb & Mercedes Martinez vs. Tootie Lynn & Miranda Gordy

Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy) vs Camaro Jackson & SK Bishop

Ortiz vs. Anaya