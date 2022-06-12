Great Muta set to retire, happy birthday to….
– The Great Muta has only five matches left in his in-ring career, with the wrestling legend announcing his retirement plans over the weekend. Pro Wrestling NOAH announced that during Sunday night’s CyberFight Festival 2022, Muta (aka Keiji Mutoh) announced that he will work five more matches before he retires in the spring of 2023.
Muta’s career spans nearly 40 years and includes a host of title wins across Japan including in AJPW, NJPW, NOAH and more.
#BREAKING @muto_keiji announces he will retire next spring. He’ll have 5 more matches then hang up his boots! #cffes2022 #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/qbgRJbojyi
— Pro Wrestling NOAH (@noahglobal) June 12, 2022
– Happy birthday to Mark Henry…
Happy Birthday to #AEW Star @TheMarkHenry! pic.twitter.com/eeHgTlPWjm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 12, 2022