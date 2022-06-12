All-Atlantic Championship qualifying match announced for AEW Dynamite

The All-Atlantic Championship Tournament continues on #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager THIS WEDNESDAY 8/7c LIVE on @TBSNetwork! @OfficialEGO faces @ToBeMiro to see who will advance to #ForbiddenDoor for a chance to be crowned the first All-Atlantic Champion on Sunday June 26 LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/Azq3tgKIwg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 12, 2022

AEW introduced its sixth title last night on Dynamite: the All-Atlantic Championship.

A four-way match will determine who will be the first-ever champion and that match will take place at the AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

PAC was the first one to qualify for the match after he beat Buddy Murphy last night. Ethan Page vs Miro and Penta Oscuro vs Malakai Black are two other AEW qualifying matches. A fourth qualifying match, featuring two NJPW stars, will determine the final entrant. The two NJPW entrants have not been confirmed yet.

The All-Atlantic title features the same design of the new AEW Women’s title with the American, Japanese, Great Britain, Chinese, Canadian, and Mexican flags in the center plate on top of a globe.

It joins the AEW World, Women’s, Tag Team, TNT, and TBS titles. AEW also uses the FTW title and all the ROH titles in their programming as well.