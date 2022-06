6/11/22 WWE house show results from Las Cruces, NM

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal

* The Viking Raiders defeated Los Lotharios

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Title : Ronda Rousey (c) defeated Natalya Via Submission

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Title : The Usos (c) defeated The New Day / Sheamus & Butch : Jimmy Uso pinned Butch.

* Raquel Gonzalez defeated Shayna Baszler Via Pinfall

* WWE IC Title : Gunther (c) ( w/ Ludwig Kaiser ) defeated Ricochet

* Street Fight : Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn

