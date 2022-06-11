WWE Money in the Bank updates: first ladder match qualifier, Ronda Rousey’s opponent

The first qualifying matches for the Money In the Bank Ladder Matches were held during tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode.

The first qualifier for the Men’s MITB Ladder Match saw Sheamus fight Drew McIntyre to a No Contest after they used steel chairs on each other at the same time. After the Sheamus vs. McIntyre match, they both confronted Adam Pearce in his office at different times. McIntyre said he wants in the MITB Ladder Match, and insisted Pearce make it happen, despite what happened earlier with Sheamus. Pearce said McIntyre didn’t win, so there’s a lot to think over and process before making a decision. Drew reiterated his demand, then walked off. Sheamus later confronted Pearce in his office, and also said he should be in the MITB match. Pearce recalled how he told McIntyre that there’s a lot to process before making a decision, but Sheamus demanded results.

The first qualifier for the Women’s MITB Ladder Match was also held on tonight’s SmackDown as Lacey Evans defeated Xia Li to earn her spot in the match. Li cut a pre-match promo where she said Evans is a whiner, not a winner, and she planned to make Evans cry tears when she won the match to go on and become Miss Money In the Bank. The match went back & forth until Evans, who recently returned to TV from maternity leave, won what was her first match since February 15, 2021. Evans is still using her Woman’s Right punch as the finisher.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Sheamus and McIntyre, but they could end up doing some sort of “Second Chance” qualifier this week.

WWE still has 8 spots to fill in the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match, and 7 spots to fill in the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. It’s likely that the MITB qualifiers will continue on Monday’s RAW.

In more news for MITB, WWE has officially announced the SmackDown Women’s Title match, but there may be some sort of twist in the works.

We noted before how last week’s SmackDown saw Natalya win a Six-Pack Challenge to become the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. This week’s show saw Rousey defeat Shotzi in a Championship Contender’s match, but after the win Rousey was attacked by Natalya and beat down, then put in the Sharpshooter.

WWE later aired a backstage segment with Kayla Braxton checking in from outside of the trainer’s room, where Rousey was at being tended to. Braxton said officials told her that Rousey suffered a serious injury in the post-match attack by Natalya, and that she may be unable to compete at Money In the Bank.

WWE announced before Rousey vs. Shotzi that Natalya will be getting her title shot at Money In the Bank, but now the storyline is that the title match is up in the air due to Rousey’s condition. If Natalya vs. Rousey is held for Money In the Bank, this will be Rousey’s second blue brand title defense since winning the strap from Charlotte Flair in the “I Quit” match at WrestleMania Backlash. Her first title defense was a win over Raquel Rodriguez on the May 13 SmackDown, just days after the title win over Flair.

The 2022 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, July 2 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the current card, along with related clips and tweets from SmackDown:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Sheamus or Drew McIntyre vs. 7 participants TBA

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Lacey Evans vs. 7 participants TBA

RAW Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey (c)