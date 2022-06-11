Notes on Davey Boy Smith Jr., Max Dupri, and Magnum TA

Jun 11, 2022

——

In a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, Davey Boy Smith Jr spoke about a conversation he had with WWE’s Senior Manager of Talent Relations John Cone shortly after he returned to WWE for a Dark Match last July. He revealed that the company had plans to repackage him as “The Stampede Stud”.

——

According to WWE’s social media, Max Dupri experienced travel complications from Europe. Due to this, the segment will be moved to next week’s episode.

