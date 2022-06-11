News on why WWE took Edge out of Judgment Day

As previously noted, Edge was kicked out of the Judgment Day on Monday’s episode of RAW, as the group attacked him and Finn Balor took over. Edge is now being listed as a babyface on the company’s internal roster, but was also written out of storylines with a “non-displaced orbital floor fracture.”

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the reason that Edge was removed from the group was due to creative differences. It was a last-minute decision. Edge was told that WWE wanted to take the group in a “supernatural direction”. He disagreed with that and was told that they would take him out.