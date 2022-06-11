New matches/segments for next week’s Raw and Smackdown

— WWE has announced two new segments for Monday’s RAW from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

WWE has announced that Seth Rollins will be on RAW to speak to the crowd. WWE’s official RAW preview said we will find out what’s next for Rollins, and he will answer for this week’s attack on the injured Cody Rhodes.

The new version of The Judgment Day will also be on Monday’s RAW, just one week after WWE Hall of Famer Edge was booted from the group by Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and newcomer Finn Balor. WWE’s RAW preview noted that The Judgment Day is returning to RAW with a new direction.

Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens was previously announced for next week’s RAW. It’s also believed that the first red brand qualifying matches for Money In the Bank will take place on Monday.

Stay tuned for more. Below is a promo for Monday’s episode:

— Max Dupri is set to reveal his first client for the Maximum Male Models agency on next Friday’s SmackDown episode. The former LA Knight announced last week that he would be revealing his first model during this week’s SmackDown, but the segment did not happen. Michael Cole provided a storyline explanation on commentary, noting that Dupri had “travel difficulties in Europe” so he couldn’t be at SmackDown last night. Cole then confirmed the reveal for next week.

WWE wrote in their official preview, “After busting on the scene several weeks ago and building major anticipation about this coming Maximum Male Mode, Max Dupri is finally ready to welcome his first client into the fold!”

As seen below, Dupri did post to Instagram on Thursday.

The Madcap Moss vs. Happy Baron Corbin feud will also continue this week, but this should be the end of the program. WWE has announced that Moss vs. Corbin will take place as a “Last Laugh” match.

WWE has not explained the “Last Laugh” stipulation but their official match preview noted the following, “The bitter rivalry between Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin has produced immense destruction. With the dust still setting on the epic No Holds Barred Match won by Moss at WWE Hell in a Cell, the adversaries will face off in a Last Laugh Match.”

Moss defeated Corbin at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8, but Corbin defeated Moss by disqualification on the June 3 SmackDown. Moss then defeated Corbin in a No Holds Barred match at Hell In a Cell on June 5.

The blue brand qualifiers for the men’s and women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Matches will also continue next week. Lacey Evans qualified for the women’s match this week by defeating Xia Li, leaving seven more spots open. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus took place as a qualifier but ended in a No Contest. Both Superstars later demanded to be added to the MITB match but Adam Pearce said he would think it over.

Below is the updated line-up for next week’s SmackDown-

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defends against Riddle

* Money In the Bank qualifying matches for SmackDown continue

* Max Dupri reveals his first client for the Maximum Male Models agency

* Madcap Moss vs. Happy Baron Corbin in a Last Laugh match