Naomi posts first tweet since walking out of WWE

Jun 11, 2022 - by James Walsh

Naomi has made her first tweet since walking out of WWE.

As noted, Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely and stripped of the Women’s Tag Team Titles after they walked out of Raw due to creative differences.

Merchandise for the two stars has been pulled from the WWE Shop website and their Facebook pages have been removed as well. Naomi sent out this tweet:

One Response

  1. Taxx W Hoodchicken says:
    June 11, 2022 at 10:45 pm

    Best Looking Woman In WWE I swear…

    Her and Bianca

