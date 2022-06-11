Naomi posts first tweet since walking out of WWE
Naomi has made her first tweet since walking out of WWE.
As noted, Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely and stripped of the Women’s Tag Team Titles after they walked out of Raw due to creative differences.
Merchandise for the two stars has been pulled from the WWE Shop website and their Facebook pages have been removed as well. Naomi sent out this tweet:
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) June 11, 2022
