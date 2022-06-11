Juice Robinson stripped of the IWGP U.S. title

On Friday June 9, New Japan Pro-Wrestling was in receipt of a video from Juice Robinson, in which he stated that he would not be present for his IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship three way match at Dominion.

In fact, Robinson had initially agreed to the championship match Sunday in Osaka Jo Hall. Having now reneged on this agreement and refusing to attend in Osaka, NJPW is hereby stripping Robinson of his champion status and is demanding the return of the championship belt currently in his possession.

As a result of the championship vacancy, the previously scheduled IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship three way is now a singles match that will determine a new champion.

The card change is as follows:

9th Match- IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Three Way

Juice Robinson vs SANADA vs Will Ospreay ->

9th Match- IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship

SANADA vs Will Ospreay

New Japan Pro-Wrestling apologises to fans who were looking forward to seeing Juice wrestle, as well as for the confusion and inconvenience caused.