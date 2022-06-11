Injury update on Scorpio Sky

As previously reported, Scorpio Sky said that he suffered a muscle strain during his match with Dante Martin on AEW Rampage last week. He said he went into the match with his knee bothering him and then strained the muscle that goes from his knee to his groin. He said his right leg was “useless” after that.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter repots that Sky will be having an MRI done soon in order to get more details on what’s wrong with his leg. The hope is that it’s nothing serious and he’ll be back to defend his title. He seemed to be walking fine during his appearance on Dynamite this past week.