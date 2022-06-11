Alexa Bliss on helping to come up with her theme song

Alexa Bliss recently weighed in on her time away from WWE and how she helped come up with lyrics for her new theme song. Bliss, who took an extended time away from the ring from September 2021 to recently, spoke with T95 The Rock and you can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On her time off: “I had surgery, I had to get my nose all handled because, after six broken noses, it finally collapsed. But then I took that time, as well as that to plan my wedding and get married and go on my honeymoon. So it was definitely much needed. After nine years in the company to have time to actually plan a wedding and do all the stuff that’s basically because we’re on the road, almost like 200 days a year. So we don’t get a lot of time to plan stuff. So it was nice to have that time for once and kind of take advantage of that.”

On her new theme song: “The new theme song that I have now I got to collaborate with WWE Music and help with the lyrics and it was a lot of fun, but never really had a lot of input on the music. So this is the first time to do that, and it was fun to use a different side of my brain creatively.”

On getting help with the lyrics from her acting coach: “So our music team reached out to me when I returned. They just like, ‘Hey, we think you need new music. What do you want? I was like, ‘oh, okay,’ I wanted to make it sound more like a song instead of wrestling entrance music. So, my acting coach and I kind of wrote out lyrics and some bullet points of things that we thought could be fun and a song and send it to the team and they took the lyrics and made them a lot better and made the music, and it just kind of turned into what it is now.”