6/9/22 Impact Wrestling Viewership
Impact Wrestling on AXS TV drew 121,000 viewers this week, down 4,000 viewers from the prior week. The show did the same 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demo as last week’s show. Impact was #115 on the top 150 cable chart for the night.
(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)
