6/10/22 WWE NXT house show results from Tampa, FL
* WWE Hall of Famer and NXT executive producer Shawn Michaels came out to kick off the show and NXT’s live tour.
* NXT North American Championship: Carmelo Hayes (c) beat Nathan Frazer to retain the title.
* Ivy Nile beat Lash Legend
* Giovanni Vinci beat Dante Chen
* Joaquin Wilde & Cruz del Toro beat Troy ‘Two Dimes’ Donovan & Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo
* Wendy Choo came out to interrupt a promo by Tiffany Stratton.
* NXT Tag Team Championships: The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed & Julius Creed) (c) def. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)
* Solo Sikoa beat Xyon Quinn
* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships: Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin) (w/ Mandy Rose) (c) def. Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez
* NXT Championship: Bron Breakker (c) beat Grayson Waller to retain his title.
