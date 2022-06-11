6/10/22 WWE NXT house show results from Tampa, FL

* WWE Hall of Famer and NXT executive producer Shawn Michaels came out to kick off the show and NXT’s live tour.

* NXT North American Championship: Carmelo Hayes (c) beat Nathan Frazer to retain the title.

* Ivy Nile beat Lash Legend

* Giovanni Vinci beat Dante Chen

* Joaquin Wilde & Cruz del Toro beat Troy ‘Two Dimes’ Donovan & Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo

* Wendy Choo came out to interrupt a promo by Tiffany Stratton.

* NXT Tag Team Championships: The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed & Julius Creed) (c) def. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)

* Solo Sikoa beat Xyon Quinn

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships: Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin) (w/ Mandy Rose) (c) def. Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez

* NXT Championship: Bron Breakker (c) beat Grayson Waller to retain his title.

