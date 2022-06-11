NWA Alwayz Ready 6/11/22

Aaron Stevens vs. Trevor Murdoch.

Solid match. Nothing too fancy or too crazy. Murdoch wins with the top rope Bulldog. After the match Stevens gets on the mic and tells the fans ‘You’re Welcome’

NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) (c) vs. The Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Kenzie Paige)

This was a really great match. Lots of near falls and The Pretty Empowered win it with a belt shot while the refs back is turned. Really nice to see what NWA is doing with its women’s division. I would recommend it.

NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) vs. PJ Hawx

Both men take turns early on chain wrestling trying to get the upper hand over the other one. Hawk is really determined to outwrestle Homicide. Its really nice hearing commentary mention that Hawk cant let this turn into a fight otherwise it favors Homicide, for obvious reasons. Tim Storm is great on commentary with his insight.

Homicide gains the upper hand in the match and tries going for several pin attempts that Hawk gets out of. belly to belly overhead by Hawk for a near fall. Hawk with punches in the corner. Homicide reverses it and goes for a top rope suplex.