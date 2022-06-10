Vince McMahon book being shopped around

Representatives of WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon are shopping a memoir around to publishers.

The reps began shopping Vince’s memoir to publishers this week, according to The NY Post’s Page Six. The book is essentially about Vince building WWE, and the book compares itself to shoe guru Phil Knight’s best-selling memoir “Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of Nike.”

It was noted that a deal could be imminent as the source explained, “There have been other bios on him and WWE in the past, but this is very much his memoir told in his voice about his rise and life.”

Vince’s book is being represented by literary agency Vigliano Associates, which has been behind publications by Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson, NHL legend Mark Messier and NBA legend Kevin Garnett, as well as country singers Willie Nelson and Trisha Yearwood.

The project is said to be “very hush-hush” for now.

The official Vince book will apparently attempt to go head-to-head with another McMahon book that will be hitting bookshelves soon. Simon & Schuster’s Atria Books is scheduled to release “Ringmaster” in early 2023, from author Abraham Riesman. This will be another, unofficial Vince bio.

Riesman, who wrote “True Believer: The Rise and Fall of Stan Lee” about the Marvel comics icon, announced via social media that he was working on a McMahon book in 2020. Reports have said that the book, which does not include McMahon or WWE’s involvement, will include new reporting and interviews. Page Six said it’s “a juicy read,” according to their source.

There’s no word on additional details on the official Vince bio, but an official announcement could be coming soon.