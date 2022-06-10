Tweets: Virgil not happy with Ted DiBiase, Reason Noelle Foley created a OnlyFans page

I’m sitting here hurting hustling my ass off and this guy doesn’t even bother fucking calling me asking me how I am. I try to do my best and get laughed at all these years later yet I am the one who has to do my best to make a buck to help with my problems. What a life pic.twitter.com/xWYoCKFpwA — Virgil (@TheRealVirgil) June 10, 2022

Still need to get over my hump that will help me for a year. Any chance my fans could share/donate? It’s real sad that some of the people I thought were my friends in this business haven’t even reached out. I’ll keep fighting https://t.co/ZVOaHBaW4E pic.twitter.com/nDOhYpFWSN — Virgil (@TheRealVirgil) June 7, 2022

=======