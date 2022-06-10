The Rock comments on Rollins vs. Rhodes at HIAC

WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Twitter this afternoon with a message for Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

We noted yesterday how Rhodes tweeted a video package of highlights from his WWE Hell In a Cell main event win over Rollins from last Sunday, including the shocking reveal of his injury – a complete tear of the right pectoral tendon, suffered the Friday before Hell In a Cell during weight training.

In an update, Rock reacted to the video today and commented on being proud of the RAW Superstars.

“Holy shit. Proud of both, you and Seth. Go make your money!! [hands clapping emoji x 2] [fist emoji],” Rock wrote.

Rhodes and Rollins have not responded to Rock’s comments as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

Rhodes underwent successful surgery on Thursday.

You can see the full tweets below-