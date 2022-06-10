Paige says she’s leaving WWE soon

Paige is leaving WWE soon, and she is looking forward to returning to the ring at some point.

Paige took to Twitter this afternoon to reveal that she will finish up with WWE on Thursday, July 7 as her contract will be expiring.

Paige noted that she will forever be grateful to the company that signed her when she was just 18. She has been out of action since suffering what was then described as a career-ending neck injury in December 2017, and said it was pretty hard to keep her around for as long as WWE did, but she’s thankful for that as well.

Paige also thanked the fans and said she hopes they will stay on her journey. She mentioned that letting the “Paige” name go will be one of the hardest parts about leaving, and then indicated she will be using “Saraya” moving forward, which is part of real name.

The 29 year old Paige also said her in-ring return will come one day.

Paige captioned her statement with, “Thank you @WWE [heart emoji”

The full statement can be read below.

Paige has been out of action since being forced to retire in 2018 after suffering a neck injury at a December 2017 WWE live event. It was believed that she was under contract to WWE through 2023, but she noted last fall that her deal expires in June of this year. Now she’s confirming that she will be gone from the company on July 7. Paige has often expressed interest and hope for a ring return in multiple interviews and tweets, and she recently stated on Twitter that she “is not done” with in-ring action.

After working the UK indies and for SHIMMER in the United States, Paige participated in two WWE tryouts in 2010 and 2011, and was signed to a WWE developmental contract for FCW in September 2011. She was in developmental when FCW re-branded to WWE NXT, and worked that brand until being called up to RAW on the night after WrestleMania 30. She quickly defeated AJ Lee that night to become the youngest WWE Divas Champion in history at the age of 21. Paige was also around for the early days of the Women’s Revolution. She had previously suffered a neck injury and underwent surgery before returning to the ring in the fall of 2017. Paige then suffered a neck injury at the December 27, 2017 non-televised live event on Long Island, NY, while taking a kick from Sasha Banks during a six-woman tag team bout. That was her last match for WWE. She would officially retire on the April 9, 2018 RAW, the night after WrestleMania 34, and ended up doing various cameo appearances, commentary work, managerial work, and even served as the SmackDown General Manager.

Paige is leaving the company as a one-time NXT Women’s Champion and a two-time WWE Divas Champion.

There’s no word yet on if Paige is interested in working with someone like AEW or Impact Wrestling, or if those promotions are interested, but we should be hearing more in the coming months.

Paige’s full statement reads like this: