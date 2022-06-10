News for tonight’s AEW Rampage

Tonight’s AEW Rampage episode on TNT will air in the normal 10pm ET timeslot. The show was taped earlier this week at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri, and you can find full spoilers at this link.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s Rampage:

* We will hear from Hook and Danhausen

* Eddie Kingston vs. Jake Hager

* Kris Statlander vs. Red Velvet

* Satnam Singh makes his in-ring debut with Jay Lethal vs. a tag team to be announced

* NJPW stars Will Ospreay and Aussie Open (Mark Davis, Kyle Fletcher) of The United Empire make their in-ring debuts vs. Trent Beretta and AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR