Kamille: “I think I’ve really proved myself”
NWA women’s champion Kamille recently spoke with WrestleZone to hype up her matchup against KiLynn King at the Alwayz Ready pay-per-view and discuss her year-long reign for the promotion thus far. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
How she feels about her year-long NWA women’s championship reign:
“I think it’s been a great title run thus far. I mean, I’ve had some really good competitors come in there in the ring with me and I’ve been skilled enough to beat them and remain the champion. So that’s been awesome. And I think that a lot of people, when I first got the title,” she pointed out, “they didn’t really know what to expect because I was only a few matches in with NWA at that point. And so I think I’ve really proved myself.”
How her favorite title defense was against Leyla Hirsch at Empowerrr:
“The one that stands out the most is just my match versus Leyla Hirsch and Empowerrr, just because that event itself was so such a special event, an all women’s event and the crowd was just fantastic and had so much energy and it was kind of a crossover of promotions as well. I think everything just kind of came together there and it was my first title defense outside of when I won it. So that one stuck out for me the most probably.”
🤔What makes the @nwa World Women's Championship match at #AlwayzReady different from other matches for @Kamille_brick?@SoSaysShernoff learns that she and @KiLynnKing both took the same path to hone their skills.#FITEinFocus | Free | Today | 6pm ET
