Gunther wins the WWE Intercontinental championship

Gunther is your new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX saw Gunther defeat Ricochet to capture the WWE Intercontinental Title. The match went back & forth, and Ludwig Kaiser was kicked in the face from the apron by Ricochet, but Gunther ended up winning clean in the middle of the ring after a dropkick and a powerbomb.

This is Gunther’s first title reign on the main roster. Ricochet began his first run with the Intercontinental Title back on the March 4 SmackDown, by defeating Sami Zayn. Ricochet held the strap for 97 recognized days.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots from tonight’s title change at the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana:

