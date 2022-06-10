Flair wants Vince McMahon at WWE Summerslam

Ric Flair’s last match will happen on July 31 at the Starrcast event in Nashville, TN. The rumor is it will be FTR & Flair vs. Rock N’ Roll Express and a mystery partner. The bout takes place one day after WWE SummerSlam.

Flair has wrestled Vince McMahon four times and if Flair had his way then he would want a fifth match would be held at SummerSlam. This is something he discussed on the To Be A Man podcast: (h/t Sportskeeda Wrestling):

“I’m gonna text Vince today and say, ‘I think you and I should have one last encounter at SummerSlam… we deserve it… before I retire the next day. Vince McMahon against Ric Flair… I’ll take the bumps, Vince just punches me, I’ll take a blade. The crowd will go crazy! I’ll fall on my face. How easy is that?”