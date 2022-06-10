Bruce Prichard requires surgery for a torn rotator cuff

WWE Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard revealed in a recent interview that he will need surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff.

“I have a torn rotator cuff. Torn, clean off the bone, ain’t nothing there. I’m going to get it fixed. I’m going to get it fixed next Wednesday. Six months. Six months rehab. I wish I had a good story for that.

