Booker T believes Cody Rhodes will still appear on WWE TV despite his injury

During a recent edition of Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Cody Rhodes’ torn pectoral injury and how WWE will handle it on TV. Below are some highlights…

Booker T on his expectation that Cody Rhodes will stay on TV through his injury:

“I see Cody Rhodes being one of those guys to where, ‘I might need to be on the shelf, but that don’t mean I’m not going to make the show, I’m not going to make the town.’”

His thought on Cody still appearing on a regular basis:

“But I still think we are going to see Cody on a regular basis because I just don’t think we need Cody to go away for a six-to-nine month period at this point in time, where he is just red hot, I just don’t think we need that.”

quote source: WrestlingInc.com