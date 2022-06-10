6/10/22 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Independence, Missouri.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Jake Hager

They are brawling as the show comes on the air. They exchange shots, and Hager drops Kingston with a lariat. Hager delivers a right hand a drops a knee to Kingston. Hager tosses to the floor, but brings him right back in and drops him with a side suplex. Hager tosses Kingston back to the outside, and then drops him with a snap suplex. Hager kicks Kingston in the chest, and then rolls him back into the ring. Hager delivers shots to Kingston’s back, but Kingston fires back with chops. Hager drops Kingston with one shot and goes for the cover, but Kingston kicks out. Hager applies an arm-bar, but Kingston comes back with a few palm strikes. Hager delivers a knee strike, but Kingston comes back with more chops. Kingston delivers a knee strike, followed by a couple of kicks to Hager’s head. Hager dodges a third kick and suplexes Kingston across the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Hager grounds Kingston with a few shots. Kingston fires back with a few of his own, and then drops Hager with a DDT. Kingston backs Hager into the corner and delivers machine gun chops. Kingston goes for a suplex, but Hager shoves him away and kicks him to the mat. Hager connects on the Hager Bomb and goes for the cover, but Kingston kicks out. Hager goes for the ankle lock, but Kingston rolls through and drops Hager with a pair of exploder suplexes. Kingston goes for the cover, but Hager kicks out. Kingston goes for the spinning back fist, but Hager ducks and slams Kingston to the mat. Hager applies the ankle lock, but Kingston pulls himself to the ropes. Hager delivers shots to Kingston and takes him to the corner. Hager climbs the ropes and delivers more shots, but Kingston counters with a power bomb. Kingston hits a pair of spinning back fists and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Eddie Kingston

—

Tony Schiavone is backstage with Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Jamie Hayter, and Rebel. Baker talks about Toni Storm putting her hands on the AEW Women’s World Championship, and says Storm doesn’t want to step in the ring with her or Hayter again. Baker says Storm doesn’t just jump to the front of the line, and she knows the title is missing her even more than she is missing it, and if anyone is going to take the title from Thunder Rosa, it’s going to be her.

—

Ortiz talks about his upcoming Hair vs. Hair Match against Chris Jericho. He says taking Jericho’s hair will hurt Jericho more than anything else, and asks Jericho what kind of rockstar he would be without it.

—

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh (w/Sonjay Dutt) vs. Davey Vega and Mat Fitchett

Lethal and Fitchett start the match, but Singh tags in. Singh shoves Fitchett away and delivers a knee lift. Singh chops Fitchett in the corner and Vega comes into the the ring. They double-team Singh, but he runs through them and takes them down with a double cross-body. Lethal tags back in and delivers a double Lethal Injection and gets the pin fall on Fitchett.

Winners: Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh

-After the match, Singh picks Fitchett up and tosses him across the ring. Singh puts his boot on Fitchett’s chest as Dutt and Lethal celebrate the win.

—

Lexy Nair tried to interview Danhausen and Hook earlier today. Danhausen pulls up on a golf cart and says he has been doing great, and then he drives away. Hook pulls up in a nicer ride, eye balls Nair, and drives away.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Kris Statlander vs. Red Velvet (w/Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, and Stokely Hathaway)

Velvet goes after Statlander on the outside, but Statlander counters with a power slam. Statlander throes Velvet onto the apron, and then the bell rings. Statlander delivers a back elbow and a knee strike in the corner, and Velvet goes to the floor. Statlander follows her out and delivers an elbow strike. Velvet comes back with a rear choke, but Statlander climbs up the steps and the ropes, and tosses Velvet back into the ring. Statlander goes for a cross-body, but Velvet dodges her. Velvet goes for a cross-body now, but Statlander catches her and goes for a delayed vertical suplex. Velvet gets free and chops Statlander with a chop block. Velvet continues to work over Statlander’s knee and goes for the cover. Statlander kicks out at two as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Statlander drops Velvet with a back-breaker. Statlander slams Velvet into the corner, and follows with forearm strikes. Statlander delivers a Blue Thunder Bomb and goes for the cover, but Velvet kicks out. Statlander picks Velvet up, but Velvet counters with a roll-up for two. Statlander counters back with her own roll-up for two, and then drops Velvet with a German suplex. Statlander slams Velvet to the mat again and goes for the cover, but Velvet kicks out. Statlander tosses Velvet away, but Velvet trips her into the ropes and delivers double knees to Statlander’s head. Velvet drops Statlander with a cutter, and then delivers Just Desserts. Velvet goes for the cover, but Statlander kicks out. Velvet goes the corkscrew kick, but Statlander blocks it and delivers a right hand. Statlander delivers Friday Night Fever and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Kris Statlander

-After the match, Hogan rushes the ring and attacks Statlander. Hogan tosses Statlander to the floor, and then Cargill drops Statlander with the pump kick. Cargill stands over Statlander, but Anna Jay rushes the ring. Jay goes for the Queen Slayer on Hogan, but Velvet attacks her and they double-team her. Athena rushes the ring now, but referees and agents hold her back as Cargill, Velvet, Hathaway, and Hogan taunt her from the ring.

—

Ethan Page and Miro talk about their upcoming All-Atlantic Championship Tournament Qualifying Match. Miro says the Redeemer is back and he is flawless. He says it is about time that he takes another title. Page says Miro had a hell of a return, and says Miro can blame his god for his downfalls. Page says he looks up to himself, and he will wave the flag of Canada as he goes through the tournament, and says Miro will pray to him next week.

—

Match #4 – Trios Tag Team Match: FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) and Trent Beretta vs. Will Ospreay and Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) (w/Aaron Henare)

Harwood and Ospreay start the match. They go after each other and take each other to the mat, but neither man gains the advantage. They lock up and Ospreay backs Harwood into the corner. Harwood chops Ospreay to the mat and tags in Wheeler. Wheeler applies a side headlock and drops Ospreay with a shoulder tackle. Ospreay hops right back up, but Wheeler drops him with another shoulder tackle. Ospreay comes back with a hurricanrana and tags in Fletcher. Wheeler takes Fletcher down, but Fletcher comes back with a right hand and tags in Davis. Davis tosses Wheeler across the ring, and Beretta tags in. They lock up and Davis sends Beretta to the corner. Beretta comes back with a few chops and goes for a cross-body, but Davis catches him. Davis goes for a Samoan Drop, but Beretta rolls through and gets a two count. Davis comes back with a chop and tags in Ospreay. Ospreay delivers shots to Beretta, and then chops him in the corner. Beretta comes back with a tornado DDT that sends Ospreay to the outside, and then FTR sends Aussie Open to the floor as well. Beretta takes Ospreay out with a springboard moonsault, and then tosses him back into the ring. Beretta grabs his ankle before he gets back into the ring and goes up top. Fletcher cuts him off as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Beretta suplexes Ospreay across the ring. Fletcher tags in, and Beretta delivers an enzuigiri. Davis tags in and comes down onto Beretta with a senton. Davis puts his knees on Beretta’s chest for the cover, but Beretta kicks out. Davis knocks Wheeler to the floor and tags Fletcher back in. Fletcher beats down Beretta in the corner and goes for a running kick, but Beretta dodges it. Harwood tags in and delivers a series of shots to Fletcher, and then some to Davis as well. Ospreay gets dropped as well, and then Harwood suplexes Fletcher, and then suplexes Davis onto Fletcher. Harwood delivers an uppercut to Fletcher, and then drops Ospreay with a clothesline. Harwood delivers a series of suplexes to Fletcher and Wheeler tags in. Wheeler delivers a forearm, as does Harwood, and then Wheeler delivers a power bomb. Harwood German suplexes Fletcher and Wheelet goes for a jackknife cover, but Fletcher kicks out. Fletcher comes back with a kick and knocks Harwood to the floor. Wheeler rolls Fletcher up, but Fletcher kicks out. Wheeler delivers a Manhattan Drop to Ospreay, and then Davis tags in.

Aussie Open double-team Wheeler and Ospreay hits a springboard 450. Fletcher goes for the cover, but Beretta breaks it up. Ospreay drops Wheeler with the Os-Cutter and goes for the cover, but Wheeler kicks out. Fletcher tags back in, but Harwood slams Ospreay into the steps. Beretta tags in and delivers shots and chops to Fletcher. Fletcher comes back with a shot, but Beretta drops him with a back drop suplex. Beretta drops Fletcher with a clothesline, but Ospreay comes in and takes him down. Ospreay dives onto FTR on the floor, but Beretta knocks Ospreay off the apron. Fletcher and Beretta exchange roll-ups, and then Beretta hits Strong Zero for the pin fall.

Winners: FTR and Trent Beretta