WWE Night at USFL
Carmella and Happy Corbin will be appearing at WWE Night at this Saturday’s United States Football League Game at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama featuring the Birmingham Stallions vs. Houston Gamblers.
The game will air at 6 PM on the USA Network, although there’s no word whether any WWE elements would be part of that broadcast.
