WWE Night at USFL

Jun 9, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

Carmella and Happy Corbin will be appearing at WWE Night at this Saturday’s United States Football League Game at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama featuring the Birmingham Stallions vs. Houston Gamblers.

The game will air at 6 PM on the USA Network, although there’s no word whether any WWE elements would be part of that broadcast.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Sara Jay

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal