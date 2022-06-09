Trevor Murdoch reveals how his return to the ring came about, talks winning NWA Title, more

Filed to GERWECK.NET via Phil Johnson:

Former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch recently spoke to PWMania.com. Murdoch revealed how his return to the ring came about after retiring in 2018. He also spoke on winning the NWA Worlds Heavyweight title, working with Aron Stevens, and his NWA future. Here are the highlights:

How his return to wrestling with NWA came about:

“What it came down to was when I was at Harley’s funeral,” says Murdoch. “NWA sent executives to pay respects. David Lagana came over and spoke with me about coming in to have a match.

They reminded me I still have a lot left in the tank. For me, it was just a reminder that I could still do this and could still go. People still cared.”

Winning the NWA Worlds Heavyweight title and working with Nick Aldis:

“Nick is one of the most talented, and skillful guys in the business today. He’s good-looking, talented, impressive, and looks like a world champion. When you see your name against him on the card, you better lace up your boots tight. He didn’t give one inch, everything I got, I had to earn, and ultimately I ended up earning his respect.

Winning that [NWA] title was the culmination of all my hard work. It proved to me and everyone else that I can be a world champion and I am a world champion.”

Working with Aron Stevens:

“Aron is a very creative, and cunning individual. Every time you step into a ring with someone like Aron Stevens, you got to prepare to go to work.

Why Aron would pick me for his final match, I don’t know.”

His NWA future:

“Everyone forgets that I still have a [NWA Worlds Heavyweight title] rematch coming to me. I’m sitting back and waiting for my opportunity. When that happens, I’m going to prove all the haters wrong again.”

Murdoch also talked about NWA Alwayz Ready, Matt Cardona and more. You can check out the complete interview at this link.