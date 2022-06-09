Timothy Thatcher makes NOAH debut

Former WWE Superstar Timothy Thatcher made his debut at Tuesday’s Pro Wrestling NOAH event. He teamed with Takashi Sugiura, Renee Dupree, El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., and Hideki Suzuki. Together they beat the team of Michael Elgin, Kaito Kiyomiya, Masa Kitamiya, Yoshiki Inamura, and GHC Heavyweight Champion Go Shiozaki after Thatcher submitted Inamura in a Fujiwara Armbar. You can view some highlights of Thatcher’s debut below.

NOAH also announced that Thatcher will be competing at the Cyber Fight Festival this month featuring NOAH, Tokyo Joshi Pro, DDT, and Ganbare Pro-Wrestling. Timothy Thatcher was released by WWE earlier this year.