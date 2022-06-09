The Miz says he still supports Browns, but won’t wear Deshaun Watson’s jersey

Filed to GERWECK.NET via TMZ.com:

WWE superstar The Miz — a HUGE Cleveland sports fan — says he ain’t droppin’ his Browns support due to the Deshaun Watson trade … but he did tell TMZ Sports he will never wear the QB’s jersey.

We got the wrestler out in NYC this week … and given the new sexual misconduct allegations against Watson this month — we had to ask if his Browns fandom is still intact.

The Miz said yes — reminding us that he’s been rooting for the NFL team for decades — but he made it clear, he won’t tout Watson as his favorite player.

“Yeah, I’m still a Cleveland Browns fan,” the 41-year-old said. “But you’re not going to see me wearing a Watson jersey.”

The Browns traded for Watson in March and gave him a massive, fully guaranteed $230 MILLION contract … despite more than 20 women alleging he had been sexually inappropriate with them during massage therapy sessions in the past few years.

Since the trade, two more civil lawsuits have been filed against Watson claiming misconduct — while other women have came forward to the New York Times to make further allegations against him.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about all of the new claims during Browns practice on Wednesday, but he told reporters, “I think for me, I’m going to be respectful of the investigation, of the legal proceedings and let that play out.”

Watson — who has denied all wrongdoing on multiple occasions — has not been criminally charged … but is still facing a possible punishment from the NFL, which is investigating the allegations.