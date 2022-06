The Hardys announced for upcoming AAA TripleMania show

Lucha Libre AAA has announced a stacked lineup for TripleMania scheduled for AAA, including The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy) vs. Dragon Lee and Dralistico. The event is scheduled for June 18 in Tijuana, Mexico. You can check out the announced lineup below:

* The Hardys vs. Dragon Lee & Dralistico

* Ruleta de la Muerte Semifinal: Villano IV vs. Psycho Clown (The loser advances to the finals)

* Ruleta de la Muerte Semifinal: Blue Demon Jr. vs. Pentagon Jr. (The loser advances to the finals)

* AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix vs. Hijo del Vikingo vs. AAA Latin American Champion Black Taurus vs. Bandido

* Elimination Cage Match: Chik Tormenta vs. Sexy Star II vs. Reina Dorada vs. Lady Shani vs. La Hiedra vs. Lady Maravilla vs. Flammer vs. another competitor to be announced.

* Final Elimination Cage winners will face each other in a Mask vs. Mask Match

* TripleMania Cup: Competitors TBA