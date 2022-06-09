Roman Reigns to miss Money In The Bank

It looks like Roman Reigns will also be absent from the Money In The Bank premium live event next month with Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey, both of who were also being promoted for the show when it was still taking place at the Allegiant Stadium, are no longer advertised as appearing.

The Undisputed WWE Universal champion signed a new WWE deal recently that will see him work way less dates than ever before, including being absent from the majority of non-televised live events.

As of now, Reigns is still being promoted for SummerSlam and Clash at the Castle, the two upcoming stadium shows in July and September.